Camera captures gunfire during downtown Melbourne shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Four gunshots — followed by two more and finally six rounds of rapid fire — were heard on a camera at a downtown Melbourne business on Saturday.

On East New Haven Avenue at 1:23 a.m. Saturday, people were seen running for their lives.

“Don’t know how we survived all the gunshots that happened that night, but we got lucky,” said Scott Aleks of Two Feathers Gallery.

Like other small businesses, Aleks said his store was hit in the gunfire.

Monday, Melbourne police said Orlendo Green and Deonte Jones were identified as the two men who drove one of the three shooting victims to the hospital and then ran from police.

According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses told police there was another car that drove victims to the hospital.

Police said Green and Jones are the only arrests thus far, but they’re not shooting suspects. At this point in the investigation, Green and Jones are facing charges of resisting arrest.

Saturday, News 6 interviewed Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey, who said it’s time for another conversation about safety downtown.

The city council addressed safety a year ago after police said Alain Noel died in a shooting inside a bar.

If convicted, suspect Elvin Clark faces life in prison. Meanwhile, the bar Off The Traxx ultimately closed.

“There’s been people kind of concerned about this,” Alfrey said. “We will address this at our council meeting Tuesday night.”

Aleks offered his own suggestions.

“When the bars are starting to shut down, maybe have a few police just show their presence,” he said.

The city council meeting Tuesday starts at 6:30 p.m.

