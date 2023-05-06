3 hurt after fight leads to shooting in crowded downtown Melbourne street, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Three men were hospitalized early Saturday after police responded to a shooting reported in downtown Melbourne, chasing down and arresting two other men who dropped one of the victims off at Holmes Regional Medical Center, according to a news release.

The shooting occurred around 1:23 a.m. in the 800 block of E New Haven Avenue, the release states. Police believe that a fight broke out in the street — where many people were at the time, as downtown nightclubs were still open — which led to one or more people shooting at each other. Officers located the crowd and a crime scene when they arrived, but found no victims, according to the department.

Officers traveled to HRMC a short time later after being notified three men with gunshot wounds were brought there for treatment. Two of the men were in critical condition and one was non-critical at last check, police said.

Police showing up to the hospital stopped a car that had dropped off a victim, chasing the two uninjured men inside who fled on foot and arresting them both on accusations of resisting an officer. Their involvement in the shooting, if any, remains unclear at the time of this report, according to the release.

No other information was shared.

The Melbourne Police Department urged anyone who witnessed the shooting to get in contact at (321) 608-6731, or to call Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

