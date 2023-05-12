Who gets tourist tax dollars? Orange County grapples with dozens of requests

For the first time a special committee was created to discuss how tourist tax dollars are going to be spent in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new citizens task force is sifting through dozens of requests from organizations on how to spend billions in Orange County tourist development tax dollars.

The task force is made up of 32 members from different Orange County cities, districts, companies, and organizations. They now have the job of assisting Mayor Jerry Demings and county commissioners on how to allocate those funds.

Grant requests totaled more than $3.8 billion, the county said.

“We need your help. We need citizen input and to prioritize what is the most important uses of the dollars within this community. Of course, it has to be consistent with Florida law,” Demings said.

That law says the money needs to be used for projects that help the county’s tourism industry.

Tourist development tax dollars are collected when someone stays in a hotel or vacation rental. It’s a 6% extra tax that’s added and goes to Orange County.

More than 50 entities submitted a request for tourist development tax money to fund various construction projects, community-related programs and events.

According to the County comptroller Phil Diamond, he believes it’s the first time so many entities submit a request.

“Because it’s the first time, we probably have some that are coming to the table for the first time and it’s going to be a process to really see what they’re doing, what they’re asking for. How it helps tourism. How it helps the community, and then go from there,” Diamond told News 6.

Among the applicants is the Orange County Convention Center with a request of $586,738,302 for various improvement projects at the north and south building.

Florida Citrus Sports requested $800 million for a roof on Camping World Stadium. As for the Orlando Ballet, they said the company needs $3 million for the Nutcracker set and costumes. The Orlando Science Center requested $13 million for terrace renovations and onePulse Foundation submitted a request for $10 million for the construction of a museum.

The county does not have $3.8 billion to give.

Last fiscal year, Orange County collected $336.3 million in TDT revenues.

The committee’s next review meeting is set for May 24.

