Orange County breaks December tourist tax record with $31.2M

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tourist Development Tax collections in Orange County were the highest collected on record for the month of December.

The Orange County comptroller announced Tuesday that the county collected $31,225,200 in December 2022 in taxes collected from hotels and other lodgings. It’s a 10.2% increase from December 2021. It’s also about $300,000 more than the county collected in the previous month.

Helping the collections was a hotel occupancy rate of 71.9% in December and an average daily rate of $163.

The hotel occupancy rate was slightly below the rate in December 2019 of 75.5%.

Tourist development taxes are used to pay for tourism-related advertising and facilities such as the Orange County Convention Center, Camping World Stadium, the Amway Center, and the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center, as required by Florida law.

The TDT rate in Orange County is 6%.

