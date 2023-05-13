Car hauler goes up in flames, closes Beachline in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck that was hauling cars caught fire, closing the westbound lanes of State Road 528 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said around 5:48 p.m., a 47-year old Kissimmee man was driving the semitruck westbound on State Road 528, approaching mile marker 29 when he said he felt the brakes lock.

The man pulled onto the outside shoulder and exited the vehicle when it became engulfed in flames, according to the FHP.

Troopers said the Orange County Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and the driver was not injured.

According to the FHP, all westbound lanes on State Road 528 at mile marker 29 are blocked and one eastbound lane is open.

