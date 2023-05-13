Hit-and-run crash in Marion County kills bicyclist, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old Umatilla man riding a bicycle on U.S. Route 441 in Marion County was fatally struck early Friday in a hit-and-run crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m., north of Del Webb Boulevard, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the bicycle that the man was riding in the outside southbound lane was not equipped with any illumination devices. As an unknown vehicle approached the bicycle from the rear, it struck the bicycle within the outside lane and left the scene, the report states.

At the scene, the Umatilla man was pronounced dead at 4:49 a.m., according to FHP.

Troopers believe that the suspect vehicle is a 1994-98 silver or gray Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, C/K series, 1500, 1500 HD, 2500 HD or 3500 HD. No further description was available at the time of this writing.

Those who wish to report information to troopers are encouraged to dial *FHP (*347).

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

