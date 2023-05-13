74º

Traffic

Colonial Drive reopened in Orlando after police investigation prompts shutdown

Roadway back open between Hughey, Parramore avenues

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orlando, Traffic, Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A short stretch of West Colonial Drive near Lake Dot was blocked off Saturday morning as an incident was investigated in the area, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The tweet, made just before 6:30 a.m., stated the roadway was blocked in both directions between Hughey and Parramore avenues after an incident occurred in the 600 block of West Colonial Drive.

In a follow-up at 7:38 a.m., police announced the roadway had been reopened.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other information has been shared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email