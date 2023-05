ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night in Orlando, police said.

The fatal crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Mercy Drive near West New Hampshire Street.

Orlando police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene, but police have not released any other details.

