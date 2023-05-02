‘Expanding’ sinkhole shuts down lanes of Florida road near I-75

Lines painted on the center of a road.

WILDWOOD, Fla. – A sinkhole has prompted authorities to close lanes of State Road 44 near I-75 in Sumter County.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said early Tuesday that the eastbound left lane of State Road 44 and the left turn lane to enter the Pilot Travel Center have been closed.

Deputies did not disclose the size of the sinkhole.

“It is unknown how long it will take for officials to secure the roadway,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Please use caution while traveling through the area.”

The Florida Department of Transportation has been notified of the sinkhole.

No other details have been released.