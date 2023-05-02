81-year-old struck, killed in Orange County hit-and-run, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 81-year-old Sanford man was struck and killed Monday night in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on Orange Blossom Trail near Sunlife Path.

According to a crash report, the man was not in a marked crosswalk while crossing Orange Blossom Trail when he was hit by a car.

The vehicle then drove off, according to troopers.

The vehicle’s passenger side mirror was found at the crash scene and investigators believe it was from a 2018-2023 Toyota Camry.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Anyone with information is asked to call 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: