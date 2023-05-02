Driver killed in head-on Deltona crash, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

DELTONA, Fla. – A driver was killed on Monday morning in Deltona after crashing into an oncoming vehicle, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the crash around 11:54 a.m. near 1849 E. Normandy Blvd. and Clay Court.

According to witnesses, a black Mitsubishi SUV was driving north when it veered into the center lane, abruptly turned back into the northbound lane and collided with an oncoming Jeep SUV, deputies said.

In a release, investigators said the Mitsubishi’s driver, 57-year-old Shawn Wainwright of Osteen, was taken to a nearby emergency room, where he later died.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The release shows that the Jeep’s driver was rescued by Deltona fire crews and taken to a hospital, where he was later listed in stable condition.

Deputies said they learned from witnesses that neither of the involved vehicles seemed to be speeding.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: