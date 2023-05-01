Fatal crash with semi shuts down SR-471 in Sumter County, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a semitruck on Monday has State Road 471 shut down in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash near County Road 567 around 9:20 a.m.

According to the FHP, two people were killed in the crash, which involved a semi and two other vehicles.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

