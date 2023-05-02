Bee-ware: Florida interstate swarmed after big rig hits truck carrying 1 MILLION bees

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – It’s simply un-bee-lievable!

A big rig crashed into a truck carrying about 1 million bees early Tuesday near a Florida interstate, sending thousands of the winged insects into traffic.

The wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 301 at the entrance ramp to I-10 east.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer driven by a 26-year-old Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, man collided into the bee-hauling truck, which was being driven by a 20-year-old Jesup, Georgia, man. Neither driver was injured, the FHP said.

“There are thousands of bees in the area after the collision,” troopers said in an FHP crash report.

A beekeeper was called to the scene to recover the insects.

“The public is advised to use caution in the area as the bees continue to disseminate,” troopers said.