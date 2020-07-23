Swarm of bees attack children at Jay Blanchard Park in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A group of children were attacked by bees Thursday afternoon at Jay Blanchard Park in Orange County, fire officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue said about 14 children were stung.

“Crews on scene at 10501 J Blanchard Trail in response to reports of 14 minors hiking on a trail stung by bees. Crews on scene assessing all patients and reviewing any history of allergies. No serious injuries/reactions at this time. Parents currently being notified,” OCFR tweeted.

It’s not known if the children were part of a youth camp.

Officials are trying to contact the parents of the children.

Jay Blanchard Park, in east Orange County, has been used in recent months as a coronavirus testing site.

No other details have been released.