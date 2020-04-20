New mobile coronavirus testing site opens at Jay Blanchard Park in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new mobile coronavirus testing site opened at Jay Blanchard Park Monday, marking the first of five slated to start accepting patients this week in Orange County.

Kent Donahue from the Florida Deptartment of Health said the goal is to do 200 to 250 tests per day at each of the five new mobile testing sites. Thus far, 120 appointments are scheduled for Monday.

“We want to make sure we are quick and active to what we need to get out in the community to make sure people get tested,” Donahue said.

Patients can walk, drive, bicycle or take public transportation to the location but they must have an appointment in order to have a nasal or throat swab performed. The tests are free and for Orange County residents only.

Here are all five new locations that were announced last week:

April 20 - Jay Blanchard Park, 2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32817

April 21 - South Econ Community Park, 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando, FL 32829

April 22 - Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL 32805

April 23 - Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

April 24 - West Orange Park, 150 Windermere Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Donahue said anyone who receives a COVID-19 test should know within 48 hours if they’re positive for the respiratory illness.

“This is kinda unique. We are working with LabCorp and they have a LabCorp patient portal. The individuals, we will give them a flyer of what to expect if you’re positive -- what to do if you’re negative -- while you’re waiting for test results,” Donahue said.

You can make an appointment by calling 407-723-5004, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.