WATCH LIVE: Orange County leaders provide coronavirus update

Next week the Orange County Florida Department of Health will roll out five mobile coronavirus testing sites designed to target underserved areas of the county and COVID-19 hot spots, the county announced.

The first site will open Monday at Kay Blanchard Park and four additional sites, at Camping World Stadium, South Econ Community Park, Barnett Park and West Orange Park will open throughout the rest of the week.

Tests are free and anyone over 18 can be tested with or without symptoms but they need to make an appointment.

Residents can make an appointment by calling the DOH-Orange’s COVID-19 Call Center at 407-723-5004 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The new locations were selected because they are near areas of the county with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, according to the county. The county is also hoping to test individuals in underserved areas without access to transportation.

There are more than 1,000 people in the county who have tested positive for the respiratory illness, however, there are certain zip codes with a concentration of cases known as “hot spots” or zones for coronavirus within the county.

In Orange County, the zip codes with more than 40 cases each include 32824, 32822, 32837 and 32828.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Here’s where to get your drive-thru coronavirus test]

Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino first mentioned the need for mobile testing in the county last week.

“The idea is to reach out to individuals who normally don’t engage with health care and don’t have transportation, and also get a better picture of those areas getting hardest hit,” Pino said.

Pino said the Department of Health can test between 250 to 300 patients a day without exhausting staffing resources. Testing activities will sustain as long as supplies last, according to a news release.

Below are the testing site addresses and opening dates:

April 20– Jay Blanchard Park, 2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32817

April 21 – South Econ Community Park, 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trial, Orlando, FL 32829

April 22 – Camping World Stadium,1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL 32805

April 23 – Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

April 24 – West Orange Park, 150 Windermere Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.