Orange County mobile coronavirus testing starts Monday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County is kicking off its mobile coronavirus testing sites this week.

News 6 saw people enjoying the outdoors at Blanchard Park Sunday morning while practicing social distancing. In less than 24 hours the park will transform into Orange County's first COVID-19 mobile testing site.

RELATED: One-on-one with Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings | One percent of Florida’s population has been tested for COVID-19, officials say

Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said the state health department is hoping to get a better idea of how widespread coronavirus is by bringing testing into communities.

"That is going to be the true testament of how the pandemic, how it's happening in our communities because we will go and try to reach out to people who are not normally connecting or engaging with the healthcare system," Pino said during a news conference on Friday.

The FDOH announced the mobile testing site locations last week.

April 20 - Jay Blanchard Park, 2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32817

April 21 - South Econ Community Park, 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando, FL 32829

April 22 - Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL 32805

April 23 - Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

April 24 - West Orange Park, 150 Windermere Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Pino said the tests are free and are for Orange County residents only. He adds they can test between 250 to 300 people a day, but you must make an appointment first.

You can make an appointment by calling 407-723-5004, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Health department officials said as of Friday appointments are still available.

[CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING: Daily ClickOrlando.com newsletter delivered to your inbox]

“On these sites, we’ll be taking walk on foot people who may have an appointment, cars, and bikes,” Pino said.

Pino told News 6 on Friday they could add more dates depending on how this first round of mobile testing goes.

“Then after that we will assess, rather quick, probably the end of next week. If we have a resurgence, we more than likely [will] do other rounds and more likely will select the same locations if we expanding to that level,” he said.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.