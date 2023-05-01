Driver taken to hospital after vehicle found submerged at Orlando on-ramp to I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was taken to the hospital on Monday as Orlando police investigated a crash involving a submerged vehicle at the State Road 408 on-ramp to Interstate 4.

The Orlando Police Department posted on social media around 1:52 p.m. saying the on-ramp was be closed until the vehicle was recovered.

The on-ramp was cleared and reopened around 2:21 p.m., according to police.

According to the department, the driver was taken to a local hospital. No information on their condition has been given at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

The on-ramp has been cleared and re-opened. https://t.co/J2DnqtsobX — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 1, 2023

