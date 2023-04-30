Storm damage closes Orlando airport’s Terminal C curbside area

ORLANDO, Fla. – The weather was much better for flying Sunday after severe storms Saturday that led to a ground stop and damage to part of Orlando International Airport.

The airport says the curbside departures area for Terminal C is closed because of damage caused by Saturday night thunderstorms. That’s the level 2 curbside area at the new airport terminal. The airport did not provide any details on what the damage was.

The airport is asking that folks who are picking up or dropping off a traveler follow the signs for Arrivals on level 6.

The storms Saturday also put flights on hold at MCO and other major airports in the state, causing significant delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for MCO that lasted into the evening, and caused flights to be delayed at least 45 minutes if not longer.

While the weather was better Sunday, heavy winds did lead to an airport weather warning for MCO. That warning expired around 5 p.m. Sunday.

