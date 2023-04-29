Weather causes flight delays at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Severe weather in Florida put flights on hold Saturday.

A ground stop was issued for Orlando International, Tampa International, Miami International and Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International airports, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Flights leaving these airports have been delayed around at least 45 minutes.

MCO’s ground stop is no longer in place.

Travelers to Orlando’s airport should check with the airport website or their individual airlines for any changes to flights.

Strong storms are expected throughout the Central Florida area Saturday night and into the overnight hours of Sunday.

All of Central Florida is currently under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.

