69º

LIVE

Local News

Fire collapses ceiling of Orlando home; investigation underway

House badly damaged on Sextant Court

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Fire, House Fire

ORLANDO, Fla. – Flames ripped through an Orlando house early Wednesday, but it’s not known if there were any victims.

The fire broke out around 2:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Sextant Court.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Orlando Fire Department Assistant Chief Creed McClelland said a neighbor reported the fire, which was “heavily involved” when firefighters arrived.

“In under three minutes our units were able to get water on the fire. There was extensive damage upon our arrival, so at this time we have our investigators here trying to determine the cause,” McClelland said.

Fire investigators were searching the home for possible victims.

“At this time, because of the extensive damage, we’re still trying to get a primary search completely through the entire structure to see if there are any victims located inside,” McClelland said. “It will be a slow process. The fire was through the roof upon our arrival, so that means all the ceiling debris came down.”

No surrounding homes were damaged.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email