Fire collapses ceiling of Orlando home; investigation underway

ORLANDO, Fla. – Flames ripped through an Orlando house early Wednesday, but it’s not known if there were any victims.

The fire broke out around 2:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Sextant Court.

Orlando Fire Department Assistant Chief Creed McClelland said a neighbor reported the fire, which was “heavily involved” when firefighters arrived.

“In under three minutes our units were able to get water on the fire. There was extensive damage upon our arrival, so at this time we have our investigators here trying to determine the cause,” McClelland said.

Fire investigators were searching the home for possible victims.

“At this time, because of the extensive damage, we’re still trying to get a primary search completely through the entire structure to see if there are any victims located inside,” McClelland said. “It will be a slow process. The fire was through the roof upon our arrival, so that means all the ceiling debris came down.”

No surrounding homes were damaged.

