Fire collapses 2nd floor of Orange County building

Flames rip through structure on Narcoossee Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Fire damages a home in Orange County. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The second floor of an Orange County building collapsed Friday morning as fire ripped through the structure.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire broke out in the 12000 block of Narcoossee Road.

“Heavy fire reported on the first and second floor,” OCFR tweeted.

Fire officials later said the fire was “knocked down” and the second floor collapsed.

The state fire marshal has been notified, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details, including whether anyone was in the building when the fire broke out or if anyone was injured, have been released.

