2 found shot at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two men were found shot Thursday night at an apartment complex in Orlando, police said.

The double shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the Palm Grove Gardens apartments on W.D Judge Drive near John Young Parkway.

Orlando police said officers were called to the complex and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or if the suspected shooter is on the run.

Last year, a 30-year-old man and a 6-year-old girl were shot at the same complex.

Another man was shot at the same location during Memorial Day weekend last year.

Anyone with information should about Thursday’s shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Check back for updates.