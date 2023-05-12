SunRail trains back on schedule after police activity in Seminole County

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police activity Friday morning in Seminole County created delays for SunRail, but the rail service returned to its normal schedule.

Earlier, SunRail said officers were working near the tracks between its Longwood and Lake Mary stations.

Details of the incident have not been released.

The southbound P313 train was canceled and the northbound P304 train was delayed 60 minutes.

“All SunRail trains are back on schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thanks for riding!” SunRail tweeted around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Click here for train schedule updates.

All SunRail trains are back on schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thanks for riding! — SunRail (@RideSunRail) May 12, 2023

Train P313 SB is canceled and P304 NB is delayed 60 mins for police assistance near the tracks between the Longwood and Lake Mary stations. We will continue to provide updates. — SunRail (@RideSunRail) May 12, 2023

Train P313 SB is canceled and P304 NB is delayed 60 mins due to the previous issue. Train is on the move. — SunRail (@RideSunRail) May 12, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: