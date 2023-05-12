82º

SunRail trains back on schedule after police activity in Seminole County

Officers called to area near Longwood and Lake Mary stations

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

File photo. (WKMG)

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police activity Friday morning in Seminole County created delays for SunRail, but the rail service returned to its normal schedule.

Earlier, SunRail said officers were working near the tracks between its Longwood and Lake Mary stations.

Details of the incident have not been released.

The southbound P313 train was canceled and the northbound P304 train was delayed 60 minutes.

“All SunRail trains are back on schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thanks for riding!” SunRail tweeted around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Click here for train schedule updates.

