Pedestrian struck, killed in Volusia County while walking on US Highway 92, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck Friday night while walking on International Speedway Boulevard (U.S. Highway 92) in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred eastbound at 9:02 p.m. as a sedan on U.S.-92 approached Roosevelt Boulevard in the outside lane, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the pedestrian — who FHP has so far only identified as a man — was not in a marked crosswalk and entered the direct path of the sedan.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The front-right side of the sedan struck the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states. The 64-year-old man driving the sedan and his passenger, a 65-year-old woman, both of Naples, were uninjured in the crash and remained at the scene, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating.

No other information was shared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: