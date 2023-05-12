Woman killed when driver runs red light in Marion County, FHP says

A 33-year-old Dunnellon woman was killed Thursday night when another driver ran a red light and crashed into her car in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck happened around 9:55 p.m. on State Road 200 near SW 110th Street, east of Dunnellon.

The FHP said a 23-year-old Ocala woman was driving her car east on S.R. 200 and ran a red light at the intersection of SW 100th Street. The Dunnellon woman was driving north on SW 110th Street from the Oak Run subdivision and had a green light, according to an FHP crash report.

The cars collided and both drivers were taken to hospitals, the FHP said.

The Dunnellon woman was pronounced dead at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, troopers said.

The Ocala woman suffered minor injuries, the FHP said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the crash report.

No other details have been released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: