Orange County middle school teacher accused of inappropriately touching, recording students

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County middle school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching and recording his students, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Javier Romero-Gonzalez, 45, was arrested Wednesday on several charges, including lewd or lascivious conduct.

According to an affidavit for arrest warrant, two students reported to a school resource officer in April that Romero-Gonzalez, a Spanish teacher at Innovation Middle School, touched them inappropriately and would record them on his cellphone.

One student said there were multiple times when she would get hand sanitizer from the front of the room and he would place his hands on her hips to “guide her back to her seat,” according to the affidavit.

The students said there was another time when they performed a dance during class and were told by another student that Romero-Gonzalez was taking photos and videos, the affidavit shows.

The other student told the officer he would “hold the phone in front of him at his waistline and would set the phone up on his desk,” according to the affidavit. According to the report, multiple students reported seeing Romero-Gonzalez recording with his phone between his legs while seated and trying to hide the screen.

The student also said there was a time she was returning to the classroom and he touched her butt and back, the affidavit said.

According to law enforcement, the school resource officer identified four other students who witnessed these incidents.

Romero-Gonzalez faces charges of lewd or lascivious conduct and soliciting or engaging in lewd contact with a student.

The Orlando Police Department asks anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Romero-Gonzalez to contact its Special Victims Unit.