PE teacher at Florida middle school accused of letting students fight on campus, district says

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A physical education teacher at Johnson Middle School in Melbourne is on leave and under investigation after it was reported they allegedly played a role in “allowing students to fight on campus,” according to statements from the school and its district.

Principal Marina Saporito-Middleton in a letter to student families promised the allegations would be thoroughly investigated by both law enforcement and Brevard Public Schools’ human resources office.

“It was reported that the teacher allegedly played a role in allowing students to fight on our campus. Please know that upon receipt of this information, swift action occurred which involved contacting all necessary parties from Law Enforcement to District personnel. There is an active police investigation which means there is limited information that can be shared. I can tell you that the teacher has been placed on administrative leave and is currently not allowed on campus,” Saporito-Middleton wrote.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

According to a statement from the school district, the Florida Department of Children and Families is also looking into the allegations against the teacher.

It was reported that a Johnson Middle School PE teacher allegedly played a role in allowing students to fight on campus. Upon learning of this allegation, law enforcement and the Department of Children and Families were contacted, and the teacher was placed on administrative leave. There is an active police investigation along with an internal school district investigation. We will have no further comment at this time. Brevard Public Schools | Government & Community Relations

No other information was provided at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: