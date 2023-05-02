85º

Local News

Possible gunman prompts shelter in place at Melbourne high school, district says

No specific threat detected at Palm Bay Hight School, according to officers

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Brevard County, Schools, Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Palm Bay High School was under shelter in place orders Tuesday as police searched for and detained a subject off-campus who might have had a weapon, district officials said.

According to Russ Bruhn, of Brevard Public Schools, police were at the campus, located at 101 Pirate Lane in Melbourne, “looking for (a) male who may have had a weapon outside the school.”

Police then found and detained the suspect off-campus, Bruhn said.

Police asked the public to avoid the campus and the surrounding area, adding that “there is no specific threat.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The department is staged at a 7-Eleven, located at the corner of South Babcock Street and Eber Boulevard, to answer any questions parents or guardians might have.

There is also traffic in the area, police said in a 2:16 p.m. update.

No other details, including whether the person had a weapon, have been released.

Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email