Possible gunman prompts shelter in place at Melbourne high school, district says

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Palm Bay High School was under shelter in place orders Tuesday as police searched for and detained a subject off-campus who might have had a weapon, district officials said.

According to Russ Bruhn, of Brevard Public Schools, police were at the campus, located at 101 Pirate Lane in Melbourne, “looking for (a) male who may have had a weapon outside the school.”

Police then found and detained the suspect off-campus, Bruhn said.

Police asked the public to avoid the campus and the surrounding area, adding that “there is no specific threat.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The department is staged at a 7-Eleven, located at the corner of South Babcock Street and Eber Boulevard, to answer any questions parents or guardians might have.

There is also traffic in the area, police said in a 2:16 p.m. update.

No other details, including whether the person had a weapon, have been released.

Check back for updates.

***ALERT***

Palm Bay High School is currently under lockdown. Police are on the scene. At this time there is no specific threat. MPD is staged behind the 711 at Eber & Babcock for any parents/guardians with questions. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/3xV2IlPASR — Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) May 2, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: