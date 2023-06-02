Rash of Hyundai thefts reported near Oviedo on the Park

Oviedo police announced an investigation into a rash of Hyundai burglaries earlier this week.

OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo police announced Friday that they are looking for suspects after a string of car burglaries and thefts near Oviedo on the Park.

According to police, the incidents happened between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday.

The burglaries had emphasis on Boardwalk Avenue, Center Lake Lane and Oviedo Boulevard, police said.

In a news release, the police department described the suspects as teenagers with gray hoodies, possibly wearing masks and driving a newer model silver Hyundai Sonata.

We are asking for the public's help if you have any surveillance video or pictures of a rash of Hyundai burglaries and thefts that happened in the City. There is an online portal to upload images. Please see details about the incident here: https://t.co/ZBOTNsOBp8 pic.twitter.com/74jbGQD7Jq — OviedoPolice (@OviedoPD) June 2, 2023

As such, the release shows that investigators are asking the community for help finding the suspects.

“Please review your cameras to see if you observe either the suspects or the vehicles,” the release states. “Community help is paramount in this case, and thank you for your help.”

Anyone with photos or video of the burglaries is urged to submit their evidence to the department by clicking here.

