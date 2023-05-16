12-foot gator attacks dog in Oviedo, officials say

A Central Florida couple’s dog is now recovering after it was attacked by a 12-foot alligator at Riverside Park on Friday.

Oviedo officials said the couple was walking their dog along the Little Econ River when the alligator came out and attacked the dog. The owners reportedly jumped on the alligator and were able to get their dog out of the gator’s grip.

“When there’s any situation like this, it breaks out hearts,” said Savannah Boan, the international ambassador for Gatorland Global Conservation.

Boan said there are a number of reasons why alligators tend to be more active at this time of year.

“This time of season right now, it’s breeding season for alligators,” Boan said. “It hasn’t been raining a lot. Water is drying up in different areas, so alligators are on the move. They’re on the move not only to find females, but they’re also on the move to try to find bigger bodies of water that they can be in.”

Boan said even though we are halfway through mating season, nesting season is right around the corner.

“Mama alligators are super protective,” Boan said. “They’re going to start building their nests here at the end of this month and you know the hatchlings come out around August. It is the most active time for alligators right now in the state of Florida.”

According to the GoFundMe page set up by the dog’s owners, he has undergone surgery and has been moved to a University of Florida emergency veterinary service.

News 6 also asked the city of Oviedo if it discussed putting in more signs warning people of alligators after this recent event, to which officials said there were conversations Tuesday about posting signage about wildlife.

