Curious alligator stops by Orange County fire station

FWC contacted to safely remove gator from Station 85

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

An alligator spotted at Orange County Fire Rescue Station 85. (Orange County Fire Rescue)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator stops by a fire station, but this isn’t a lead into a dad joke.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, this is exactly what happened over the weekend.

OCFR tweeted that the wayward navi-gator stopped by Station 85 in east Orange County on Saturday and was spotted under a truck.

Firefighters contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to safely remove the gator, according to OCFR. No word yet on if they’ll see it later.

Fire officials remind residents to always keep a safe distance and never feed alligators.

