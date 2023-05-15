Orange County deputies ID man, woman who died after possible ‘targeted’ attack

A man and woman who died in Orange County on Sunday in what is believed to be a “targeted” attack have been identified, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Yohanna Colmenares, 42, and Alex Quintanilla, 40, were found around 6 a.m. with “obvious signs of trauma” in the 10500 block of Bastille Lane.

Deputies have not said how the two died, but they believe they were targeted.

“We will not be releasing the suspect information at this time, as detectives are working hard following leads,” sheriff’s officials said in a release.

Colmenares and Quintanilla were both taken to the hospital, where they later died.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

