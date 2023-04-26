73º

Alligator attacks man near Florida pond

Victim in Sanibel attack expected to be OK

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

SANIBEL, Fla. – A 37-year-old man was attacked by an alligator Tuesday near a pond in Sanibel.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said the man was bitten by the gator and suffered minor injuries.

Trappers were called to the pond and found two alligators, including a 9-foot beast.

Neighbors said the gators had been living in the area for years.

“The one bigger one just stays and visits no matter what we’re doing outside,” a resident said. “He does visit, he just lays there and just watches us.”

It’s not known what prompted the attack.

