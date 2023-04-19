Jaywalking alligator strolls across Florida road

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Why did the gator cross the road? Who knows, but it’s just another day in Florida.

A 6-foot alligator was spotted Monday strolling across a roadway in West Palm Beach.

Drivers got out their vehicles to watch the alligator.

Gator in West Palm Beach (West Palm Beach Police Department)

Meantime, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper arrived in flip-flops and wrangled the gator.

Officials warn Floridians to be especially careful around bodies of water, since gators are most active during the warmer months.

