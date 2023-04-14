‘Amputation by alligator:’ 72-year-old man loses leg in attack at Titusville RV park

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 72-year-old man lost his leg Friday in an alligator attack at a Titusville RV park, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The attack happened around 1:50 p.m. at Great Outdoors RV Nature & Golf Resort, west of Interstate 95.

Fire officials said the man’s leg was “amputated” by the gator below his right knee. The man was airlifted to a trauma center, but his condition is not known.

According to a dispatch call, the gator went back underwater following the attack.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said an alligator trapper was dispatched. Two gators were subsequently removed, but it’s not known whether either of the pair caught had attacked the man, according to FWC.

Fire officials said it’s not yet known what led to the attack.

FWC also said in a news release on Friday alligators are typically more visible and active during spring and summer.

Data released by FWC in 2021 shows that year there were seven major and two minor alligator bites reported across the state.

Wildlife officials said if you encounter an alligator in your backyard, keep a safe distance and call its toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

