Pictures show 6-foot gator chilling in Melbourne pool

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Even alligators need a pool day every once in a while.
Homeowners Pam and Lyn spotted what they believed was a 6-foot gator doing just that in their refreshing pool on Tuesday.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the home on Silver Lake Drive in Melbourne to remove it.
FWC sends trappers to remove alligators from residential areas like this in accordance with its Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program.
