10 injured when bus, vehicle collide in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Ten people were injured in a crash on Friday involving a bus and vehicle in Orange County, according to fire officials.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the crash happened in Pine Hills on Silver Star Road near North Powers Drive.

Sky 6 video shows a white SUV that appeared to crash into the back of a Lynx bus.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Fire rescue said two people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, five others were taken to Orlando Health - Health Central Hospital and three were taken to Advent Health Orlando.

Officials said of the 10 taken to the hospital, nine of them were on the bus.

The extent of their injuries has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Update: 10 patients total. Two to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Five to Orlando Health Health Central. Three to Advent Health Orlando. https://t.co/oEksTZkViS — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 2, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: