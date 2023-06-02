2 hurt in crash along Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – An SUV’s driver and passenger were hospitalized following a crash Friday morning along Interstate 95 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 7:10 a.m. as the SUV traveled southbound near mile marker 294, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the SUV veered to the right shoulder of I-95 and struck a tree.

The passenger, identified as a 66-year-old Jacksonville woman, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries, the report states. The 53-year-old Jacksonville man driving the SUV suffered minor injuries and was also hospitalized, troopers said. It was unknown whether either occupant was wearing a seat belt in the crash, according to FHP.

No other information was shared.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

