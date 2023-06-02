Pickup truck crashes through The Sand Bar Café in New Smyrna Beach

A pickup truck crashes into The Sand Bar Café in New Smyrna Beach.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A driver was hospitalized after a pickup truck drove completely through a restaurant in New Smyrna Beach, police said.

The crash happened early Friday at The Sand Bar Café at 1500 South Dixie Freeway.

New Smyrna Beach police said the driver was taken to AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details about the crash have not been released, but photos from the scene show holes in either side of the restaurant, with the pickup inside amid glass, debris, barstools and booths.

The restaurant closes at 2 p.m. on Thursdays, but it’s not known if anyone was inside the café at the time of the crash.

A pickup truck crashes into The Sand Bar Café in New Smyrna Beach. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

