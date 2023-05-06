Person stabbed at New Smyrna Beach boat ramp, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A person was stabbed Friday at the New Smyrna Beach boat ramp, according to the police department.

According to News 6 reporter Molly Reed, police said that a person had been detained following the attack.

BREAKING: @NSBPolice say a person was stabbed at the NSB boat ramp and another person has been detained. Person is alive and being transported to hospital. @news6wkmg — Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) May 6, 2023

The person stabbed survived and was taken to the hospital after the attack, police said.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

