Person stabbed at New Smyrna Beach boat ramp, police say

One detained following attack, according to police

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A person was stabbed Friday at the New Smyrna Beach boat ramp, according to the police department.

According to News 6 reporter Molly Reed, police said that a person had been detained following the attack.

The person stabbed survived and was taken to the hospital after the attack, police said.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

