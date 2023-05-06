Person stabbed at New Smyrna Beach boat ramp, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A person was stabbed Friday at the New Smyrna Beach boat ramp, according to the police department.
According to News 6 reporter Molly Reed, police said that a person had been detained following the attack.
BREAKING: @NSBPolice say a person was stabbed at the NSB boat ramp and another person has been detained. Person is alive and being transported to hospital. @news6wkmg— Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) May 6, 2023
The person stabbed survived and was taken to the hospital after the attack, police said.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
No additional information has been provided at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: