‘I’m going to shoot you:’ Man accused of threatening teens while stalking Edgewater woman

EDGEWATER, Fla. – A Jacksonville man has been arrested after police said he hit a teen with a gun and threatened another while stalking his ex-girlfriend in Edgewater.

According to the Edgewater Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Live Oak Street on Thursday around 1:04 a.m. after reports of a “suspicious incident.”

Upon arrival, they learned that a 17-year-old had fled to the property from a nearby home after a man — later identified as William Lean, 21 — had come in and attacked someone, police said.

In an affidavit, police explained that they went to the home along Palmetto Street, where they found Lean, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl.

Blood was found throughout the house on walls and the floor, the affidavit shows.

After interviews with the two females, police discovered that the pair had been hanging out at the home with several friends, investigators said.

During that time, Lean entered the home through the back door and grabbed a 16-year-old boy, pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the teen’s head, police said. According to investigators, Lean then began to ask the woman, “Who the (expletive) is this?”

Court records show Lean pistol-whipped the boy, causing two other teens to run from the house.

According to investigators, as the two fled, Lean reportedly chased them shouting, “I’m going to shoot you!”

Lean admitted to “being hostile,” but denied ever possessing a gun or attacking anyone, police said.

However, the woman told police that she had recently ended her relationship with Lean, explaining that he had been stalking her lately, according to the affidavit.

The injured teen was ultimately found at a nearby gas station and treated for his injuries, police said. In addition, detectives stated that a gray hoodie with blood on it and a handgun were found in the woods outside the Palmetto Street home.

Lean faces charges of armed burglary, grand theft, tampering with physical evidence, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. He is held on no bond.

