Fire destroys pro shop at New Smyrna Beach golf course

New Smyrna Beach firefighters douse a fire at a golf course early Thursday, April 20, 2023.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – The state fire marshal is investigating after New Smyrna Beach firefighters worked early Thursday to deal with a burning building at a golf course.

Units responded at 4:26 a.m. to 2600 Turnbull Estates Drive, The Preserve at Turnbull Bay, and found the building “fully involved.”

Defensive operations were initiated and the fire was extinguished just before 5 a.m., described in an official Facebook post.

The building that burned was the golf course’s pro shop, according to a written statement.

Last Night the Pro Shop caught fire and burned down. We will be closed for a few days as we set up a temporary pro shop and get phones and power back on. Please do not come up to the Pro Shop as we are trying to figure everything out. We thank everyone for your understanding. We will keep everyone updated. Thanks, The Wrobel Family and Preserve Staff Chris Wrobel

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

