VIDEO: Fire rips through Lake County home

Fire was in the Royal Highlands community in south Leesburg

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Fire damages a home in south Leesburg (Groveland Fir Department)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire tore through a home in Leesburg early Saturday morning, according officials.

The fire, located in the Royal Highlands community in south Leesburg, was attended to by firefighters from Leesburg and Groveland fire departments and the Lake County Fire Department, according to the post.

Officials said the homeowners were safely out of the house and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

