VIDEO: Fire rips through Lake County home

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire tore through a home in Leesburg early Saturday morning, according officials.

The fire, located in the Royal Highlands community in south Leesburg, was attended to by firefighters from Leesburg and Groveland fire departments and the Lake County Fire Department, according to the post.

Officials said the homeowners were safely out of the house and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

