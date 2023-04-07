Lake County man wins $1M prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Edward Haggerty, of Leesburg, purchased the winning scratch-off ticket at a Circle K, located at 2211 North Citrus Blvd., according to lottery officials.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake County man claimed a $1 million prize Friday from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Edward Haggerty, of Leesburg, purchased the winning Gold Rush Limited ticket at a Circle K, located at 2211 North Citrus Blvd., according to lottery officials.

The Circle K will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket and Haggerty collected his earnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000 at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The Gold Rush Limited game was introduced in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: