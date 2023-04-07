83º

Lake County man wins $1M prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Edward Haggerty purchased winning ticket at Circle K in Leesburg

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Edward Haggerty, of Leesburg, purchased the winning scratch-off ticket at a Circle K, located at 2211 North Citrus Blvd., according to lottery officials. (Florida Lottery)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake County man claimed a $1 million prize Friday from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Edward Haggerty, of Leesburg, purchased the winning Gold Rush Limited ticket at a Circle K, located at 2211 North Citrus Blvd., according to lottery officials.

The Circle K will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket and Haggerty collected his earnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000 at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

The Gold Rush Limited game was introduced in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

