Ocoee man claims $1M prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Ocoee man claimed a $1 million prize Monday from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

James Riley purchased the ticket from Ocoee Food Mart, located at 700 South Bluford Avenue in Ocoee, which will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

Riley chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game is $20 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: