Brevard County man wins $1M in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Howard Carling, 67, purchased ticket at Palm Bay food mart

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Howard Carling, 67, purchased the winning 500X the cash scratch-off ticket at Sunlight Food Mart in Palm Bay, officials said. (Florida Lottery)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Bay man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game on Wednesday, according to Florida Lottery officials.

Howard Carling, 67, purchased the winning 500X the cash scratch-off ticket at Sunlight Food Mart, located at at 2235 Jupiter Blvd. Southwest in Palm Bay. The food mart will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

Carling chose to receive his earnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000 at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

The $50 500X the cash game features a top prize of $25 million, which is the largest offered on a Florida scratch-off game.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

