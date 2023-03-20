Volusia County man wins $1M in Florida lottery scratch-off game

Lottery officials said Lazaro Aviles, 56, claimed the prize from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A DeLand man won $1 million in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, according to officials.

Lottery officials said Lazaro Aviles, 56, claimed the prize from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game, which he purchased at The Rite Track, located at 899 South Spring Garden Ave. in DeLand.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. Aviles chose to receive his earnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985 at the Florida Lottery’s Orlando District Office

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game launched on July 4, 2022, and features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million, lottery officials said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: