67º

LIVE

Local News

Volusia County man wins $1M in Florida lottery scratch-off game

Lazaro Aviles, 56, purchased winning ticket at The Rite Track in DeLand

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Volusia County, Lottery, Florida Lottery, DeLand
Lottery officials said Lazaro Aviles, 56, claimed the prize from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. (Florida Lottery)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A DeLand man won $1 million in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, according to officials.

Lottery officials said Lazaro Aviles, 56, claimed the prize from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game, which he purchased at The Rite Track, located at 899 South Spring Garden Ave. in DeLand.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. Aviles chose to receive his earnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985 at the Florida Lottery’s Orlando District Office

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game launched on July 4, 2022, and features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million, lottery officials said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email