Vacant building burns in Orlando; no injuries, firefighters say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando firefighters responded Tuesday night to a burning two-story building near Lake Lorna Doone.

The fire was reported in the area of W Central and Jamil avenues. According to a Facebook post, firefighters arrived to flames spilling from the second floor of the vacant building.

Firefighters opted for a defensive attack given the engulfed structure’s instability. No one was inside and no injuries were reported, the post states.

The cause of the fire was undetermined at the time of this report.

No other details were immediately made available.

