Possible lightning strike starts house fire in Viera, fire officials say

There were no injuries reported

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

VIERA, Fla. – Brevard County Fire Rescue said they responded to a house fire in Viera that they suspect was caused by a lightning strike.

Fire officials said units were on the scene of the fire on Great Belt Circle on Sunday afternoon.

The suspected lightning strike happened as severe weather was moving over Brevard County.

There were no injuries reported, according to BCFR.

